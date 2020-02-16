JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Dustin G. Baker, Kelly A. Blevins, Preston S. Calloway, Jordan S. Dixon, David R. Eller, Tammy L. Lee, Clinton E. Mahala, Steven M. McDonald and Elijah K. Weaver. The Hon. Alexandra Falls presided over the court.
Baker, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with nine counts of driving while license revoked, possession/selling non-taxed alcohol, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired, and reckless driving to endanger. For one of the driving while license revoked charges, Baker was sentenced to 120 days in jail. All other charges were dismissed.
Blevins, 42, of Lansing, is charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins' case was continued to May 21.
Calloway, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Calloway’s case was continued to March 12.
Dixon, 22, of Creston, is charged with expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon’s case was continued to March 5.
Eller, 52, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Eller's case was continued to March 12.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to March 26.
Mahala, 36, of Creston, was charged with four counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, expired registration card/tag, three counts of fictional/altered title/registration card or tag, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of marijuana paraphernalia, assault on a female, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. For the fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle charge, Mahala was sentenced to eight to 19 months in jail. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
McDonald, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, use of a foreign license while driving while license revoked, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering,possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of no operator’s license. For one of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charges, McDonald was sentenced to eight to 19 months in jail. McDonald's possession of a firearm by a felon charge was dropped to an attempted possession of a firearm by a felon charge, for which he was sentenced to 11-23 months in jail. For the possession of methamphetamine charge, McDonald was sentenced to eight to 19 months in jail. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Weaver, 33, of Laurel Springs, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired, two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of expired registration card or tag, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, civil revocation of a driver’s license and expired/no inspection. Weaver’s case was continued to March 15.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
