JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Anthony S. Anderson, Jennifer A. Andrews, Davie A. Bledsoe, Christopher C. Campbell, Lora E. Garcia, Melanie L. Jones, Tyler D. Lambert, Timothy G. Lemly, Clinton E. Mahala, Kelly W. Miller and Emmanuel M. Pennington. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Anderson, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first degree trespass/remain, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component, driving while license revoked and giving/lending/borrowing license plate. Anderson’s case was continued to March 19.
Andrews, 30, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing/receiving stolen property and manufacturing/assembling/storing weapons. Andrews’ case was continued to April 30.
Bledsoe, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving while impaired improper passing and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Beldsoe’s case was continued to April 30.
Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, is charged with no operator’s license, driving left of center, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell’s case was continued to March 12.
Garcia, 51, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Garcia’s case was continued to April 30.
Jones, 38, is charged with two counts of expired registration card/tag, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, four counts of driving while license revoked, expired/no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jones’ case was continued to April 30.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and three counts of creating a counterfeit controlled substance. Lambert’s case was continued to April 30.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to May 21.
Mahala, 36, of Creston, is charged with four counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, expired registration card/tag, three counts of fictional/altered title/registration card or tag, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of marijuana paraphernalia, assault on a female, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Mahala’s case was continued to Feb. 13.
Miller, 35, of Lansing, was charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seat belt-driver, three counts of resisting a public officer, two counts of assault on a female, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, assault inflicting serious injury, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, unsafe tires and operating a vehicle with no insurance. For the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine charge, Miller was sentenced to 11-23 months in jail. All other charges were dropped or consolidated.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Feb. 27.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
