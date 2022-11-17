ASHE COUNTY - “The world may not change if you adopt a child, but for that child their world will change.” November is adoption awareness month. Ashe County Department of Social Services uses this month to honor families who have adopted and raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care.
There are currently more than 400,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In Ashe County alone there are currently 52 children in foster care. All children in foster care need permanence. When reunification or custody with a relative is not possible, an alternative plan is required. Adoption is one way to achieve permanency. In the last fiscal year, there have been twelve agency adoptions from foster care.
The Ashe County Department of Social Services also completes all private, step-parent, and out of state adoptions for the county. Last year alone, the Ashe County Department of Social Services completed 10 private and/or step-parent adoptions.
Children who are adopted through foster care, have the opportunity to receive benefits to ensure they have the needed support to be able to succeed. Through these benefits, they can potentially receive health insurance, a monthly stipend to assist with special needs, assistance with college, and other forms of support.
Many of the families who adopt through foster care, first become a licensed foster family. Families, with guidance from the agency, may elect to become pre-adoptive parents at the time of licensure, or may decide to adopt sometime later. The agency also provides a monthly support group to foster and/or adoptive homes in the county. The families are able to give and receive support from other individuals who have similar experiences.
There is a need for foster and adoptive families in Ashe County. There is a great need for families interested in fostering and/or adopting teenagers who would otherwise live in a group home setting outside of their home community of Ashe County and are at risk of aging out of foster care. If you are interested in learning more about adoption or fostering, please contact the Ashe County Department of Social Services at (336) 846-5719.
