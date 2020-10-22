Ashe County Department of Social Services announces the Crisis Intervention Program which provides financial help to households who are in a heating or cooling related emergency. Eligibility requirements are based on household composition and income. (The income limit is 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.) The household must be in a heating- or cooling-related emergency and must contain a U.S. citizen or other eligible member in order to qualify for assistance. Applicants must provide verification of all household income and should provide the four most recent check stubs for all employed household members at the time of applications. Applications cannot be approved without this information.
Due to changes in state policy, clients may apply in the following ways: by phone; by dropping off a completed application; or by coming into the office in person. All applications will be processed in the order received, regardless of the application method.
Low Income Energy Assistance Program
The federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will begin Dec. 1. LIEAP assists families with a one-time vendor payment to help pay their heating bills. To qualify for assistance, applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements based on household composition and income. (The income limit is 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.) In addition, households must also be responsible for their own heating bills and cannot have resources of more than $2,250. The household must also include a U.S. citizen or other eligible member.
Applicants may apply in the following ways: by phone; by dropping off a completed application at Ashe County DSS; or by coming into the office in person. When applying, applicants will need to know identifying information for all household members including name, date of birth, and social security numbers. Applicants will also need to provide verification of income for all household members for the month prior to the month of application and any information about savings accounts, checking accounts, property, stocks, bonds, and other assets that anyone in the household may have.
During December 2020, priority will be given to households containing a person age 60 or older or disabled persons receiving a service through the DAAS (Division of Aging and Adult Services). Applications will only be taken for those meeting the specified criteria during the month of December.
Beginning Jan. 4, 2021, LIEAP will be open to all applicants and households. Applications will be taken through March 31 or until funds are exhausted. Applications must contain all vendor information, including account numbers.
Note that Ashe County must follow state guidelines in relation to in-person gatherings during the COVID public health emergency; this may affect wait times for clients who choose to apply in person. Alternative application methods are available.
Ashe County DSS is located at the Ashe County Courthouse, 150 Government Circle, in Jefferson. Anyone who has questions or needs additional information regarding these programs may contact the Department of Social Services at (336) 846-5719 for assistance.
