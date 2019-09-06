ASHE COUNTY — The county's emergency management department released a statement Thursday, Sept. 5, warning those interested in donating to Hurricane Dorian relief of potential scam attempts.
"If you are considering donating funds for Hurricane Dorian, please make sure the source is legitimate and be on the lookout for scams," the statement said.
To help prevent being the victim of cybercriminals, Ashe County Emergency Management suggests these steps:
- Carefully look at email and web addresses. Cybercriminals will make them look as legitimate as possible, often using variations of spellings. The URL may have a different domain, such as .net instead of .gov.
- Do not click on links in emails and social media posts from anyone unless you know and have verified the sender or social media account.
- Take time to look at the sender’s email address. Do not click on any links until you are certain the organization is legitimate. Validate the organization’s website for its contact information, and use sites such as www.charitynavigator.org to verify a charity organization.
- Make sure anti-malware software is up-to-date, and you’ve implemented anti-phishing capabilities if available.
- Do not provide personal information or information about your organization.
If you are the victim of a scam, submit a complaint via the N.C. Department of Justice website at www.ncdoj.gov.
