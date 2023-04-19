WEST JEFFERSON - April's GOP (Grand Old Party) was well attended Tuesday evening, April 18. After the invocation given by Larry Ward and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Chairman Tom Breggers, upcoming events and the Ashe County Primary were discussed.
In the coming months, classes on the Constitution will be held at our GOP Headquarters. The first class is scheduled in May; date to be announced soon. If interested, you may call our office at (336)-846-1GOP(1467).
Janet Ward, Ashe County School Board member reported on the new middle school plans which will be revealed on May 31. May 1-5 is Teacher Appreciation Week, and Janet encouraged parents to thank the staff at their children's school...maintenance, teachers, lunchroom workers, secretaries and Principal, and to take an active part in classroom subject matter and activities.
Plans for a GOP tent at the Christmas in July festival on July 1 are in the works. Last year's event was quite successful from the Voter Registration Booth to the popular Quilt Raffle, which will take place again this year! Shirts, caps, stickers and more will be on sale also.
Chairman Tom Breggers spoke of the tragedy taking place in Chicago and other major US cities. Homicides in the Windy City occur at the rate of 1.4 daily, and discussion regarding solutions to city decay were enlightening.
Plans for the Lincoln- Reagan dinner in Fall of 2023 are coming together, and our guest speaker is being secured.
The group adjourned, and a picture of our Ragtag Crew was taken. We invite you to be in the May 16 meeting photo next month. Early goers arrive at 5:30 p.m. at Sweet and Savory Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson for a dutch treat meal, with the meeting starting at 6 pm.
Don't forget the Ashe County Women's Luncheon at the Tavern Restaurant on Thursday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. We urge you to become invested in Ashe County's future.
Watch for information on our newly formed Quarterly Women's Evening Meeting, the next of which will take place in June.
