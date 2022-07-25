WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held its monthly meeting at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson on Tuesday, July 19.
Commissioner candidate Chuck Olive, Soil and Water Conservation candidate Joshua Biggers and Ashe County Board of Education candidate Joseph Miller took the opportunity to speak briefly to meeting attendees. Olive is seeking re-election to the board of commissioners while Biggers is seeking one of two open spots on the soil and water conservation board and Miller is seeking one of three open spots on the school board.
NC Rep. Ray Pickett (R — Watauga, Ashe) encouraged voters to make sure they get out and go the polls this November in the hopes of having a super majority in the NC House and NC Senate to be able to override any veto on a bill by Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Right now we are three short in the house and two short in the senate statewide,” Pickett said.
In other items of discussion, the party is still currently building its county GOP website. The website will be able to function as a place to purchase GOP memorabilia as well as make donations and maintain a calendar of events.
Members also discussed the idea of a public screening of the film 2000 Mules that details the voter fraud that allegedly occurred during the 2020 Election. A petition from the John Birch Society was circulated at the meeting, seeking signatures for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations. The petition will be presented to United States Representative Virginia Foxx.
