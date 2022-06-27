WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Republican Party met on June 21 at Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Luke Maybin, a staff member from the North Carolina Republican Party, spoke briefly about how the state party is working to help GOP candidates all across the state, from the school board up through the United States Senate race, to get elected.
“We organize on the ground and we organize teams of volunteers and staff members all over the state to go and do voter contact. That’s what we are all about,” Maybin explained. “Our goal is to get our Republican voters to the poll. Across the state we have Republican voters that we need to be successful. It comes down whether or not we can get those Republican voters to the polls.”
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell also spoke to the crowd and thanked everyone for voting for him in the primary election held last month. In addition to that, the sheriff also took a moment to explain how Ashe County would handle a school shooting incident after the recent coverage of the events in Texas have pointed out several miscues and flawed responses by law enforcement officers there. Howell said that he and the sheriff’s deputies would be in charge if something like that occurred in the county.
“We don’t train to stand around in that situation, we train to go in the door no matter what,” Howell explained.
Howell said one of the biggest dangers that they or anyone deal with now in these types of situations are that typically school shooters that are doing the shootings now have been through school lockdown drills as students themselves and they know what officers are trained to do.
“If somebody keeps shooting and we can hear it, we can go directly to them. But when that shooting stops, we are trained to start clearing rooms,” Howell said. “These kids that are in school now have been through this, they know our game plan now.”
Before the meeting ended, volunteers signed up to operate the Christmas in July booth this weekend. All time slots were filled.
