JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Health Department will be closed through at least Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to an announcement from AppHealthCare. The health department will be closed due to frozen water pipes, repair and cleanup after the bitter cold temperatures caused problems inside the building. The Ashe County Environmental Health and dental offices will reopen as scheduled on Wednesday. AppHealthCare will provide additional updates as to when the health department will reopen. The health department is located at 413 McConnell Street in Jefferson.
