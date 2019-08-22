The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, child care establishments are inspected twice per year and residential care establishments are inspected once per year.
Aug. 15
Rosebud Bakery, located at 102 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rosebud Bakery received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
The Ark, located at 342 Long Street in Jefferson, received six demerit points. The residential care establishment received a two-point demerit for a leaking shower head and faucet, a two-point demerit for furniture needing repair and cleaning and a two-point demerit for walls needing repair and cleaning. The Ark received eight and 10 points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 19
Ashe Services for Aging kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee food and drink placement. Ashe Services for Aging kitchen received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Generations Developmental Day Center, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received 12 demerit points. The child care establishment received a six-point demerit for improper storage of potentially hazardous food storage, a two-point demerit for unapproved storage in toilet rooms, a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning and disinfecting solutions and a two-point demerit for uncovered sandboxes. Generations Developmental Day Center received eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 20
Food Lion Deli 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper handwashing sink usage. Food Lion Deli 156 received a 99.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Food Lion Meats 156 received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
The Lighthouse, located at 120 Ashe Street in Jefferson, received six demerit points. The residential care establishment received a four-point demerit for toilet, handwashing, laundry and/or bathing facilities needing repair and a two-point demerit for stains and required dusting. The Lighthouse received six and 10 points in its previous two inspections.
