The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, and resident camps are inspected twice per year.
July 26
Glendale Springs Inn Restaurant, located at 7414 Highway 16 in Glendale Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper ware washing facilities. Glendale Springs Inn Restaurant received a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unsanitized food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Hillbilly Grill received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 1
Laurel Ridge Moravian Camp, located at 124 Pendry Drvie in Laurel Springs, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The resident camp received a half-point demerit for camp floors, walls or ceilings requiring maintenance, a one-point demerit for water damage and required maintenance in bathrooms and a half-point demerit for dried mouse droppings found in lodge closets. Laurel Ridge Moravian Camp received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
