The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency.
Aug. 22
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink locations, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 28
Bobby D’s Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Bobby D’s received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Hardee’s, located at 799 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper use of a handwashing sink and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces. Hardee’s received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
