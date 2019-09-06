The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency and residential care establishments are inspected once per year.
Sept. 4
Hensley House, located at 306 Locust Street in West Jefferson, received 14 demerit points. The residential care establishment received a four-point demerit for unclean and unmaintained food facilities, a two-point demerit for improper ice container location, a four-point demerit for an unmaintained bathroom, a two-point demerit for unmaintained towels, linens and furniture and a two-point demerit for unmaintained ventilation fixtures. Hensley House received a 9 and a 12 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 5
Cocina Mexicana La Chatis, located at 419 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5 The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper handwashing sink use, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for employee cleanliness. Cocina Mexicana La Chatis received a 96 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
