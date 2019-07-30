The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, and bed and breakfast inns are inspected twice per year.
July 15
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 Highway 88 West, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper personal cleanliness. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
July 18
El Trompo, located at 676 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. This is El Trompo’s first inspection.
Millers Country Store, located at 2144 Highway 88 West in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper thermometers, a one-point demerit for unapproved food equipment, a half-point demerit for un-maintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Millers Country Store received an 82.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
July 25
Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus, located at 302 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improper thermometers and a half-point demerit for un-maintained physical facilities. Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
New River Brewing Taproom and Eatery, located at 108 South Third Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for improper utensil storage. This is New River Brewing Taproom and Eatery’s first inspection.
The Nesting Place Bed and Breakfast, located at 380 Bucks Road in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The bed and breakfast inn received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored, potentially hazardous food. This is The Nesting Place Bed and Breakfast’s first inspection.
