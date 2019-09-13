The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times a year and residential care establishments are inspected once per year.
Sept. 6
Thomas Street Group Home, located at 348 Thomas Street, received seven demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for unmaintained bathroom facilities, a one-point demerit for needed wall repairs and a two-point demerit for unclean lighting and ventilation units. Thomas Street Group Home received a 10 and a nine in its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for rusted/chipping facilities. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 9
Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli, located at 6 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 10
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received a "B" grade and a final score of 86. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received an 85 and an 84 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.