The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and mobile food establishments are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times a year, residential care establishments are inspected once per year, child care facilities are inspected two times per year, institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Sept. 6
Thomas Street Group Home, located at 348 Thomas Street, received seven demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for unmaintained bathroom facilities, a one-point demerit for needed wall repairs and a two-point demerit for unclean lighting and ventilation units. Thomas Street Group Home received a 10 and a nine in its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for rusted/chipping facilities. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 9
Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli, located at 6 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 10
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received an 85 and an 84 in its previous two inspections.
Sizemore Head Start, located at 200 Oak Street in Jefferson, received 10 demerit points. The child care establishment received a four-point demerit for required maintenance, a two-point demerit for mislabled cleaning supplies and a four-point demerit for required facilities upkeep. Sizemore Head Start received 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
4-H Westwood Afterschool, located at 4083 U.S. 221 South in West Jefferson, received two demerit points. The child care establishment received a two-point demerit for not covering a sandbox. 4-H Westwood Afterschool received a 0 and a 10 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 12
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care kitchen, located at 182 Chattyrob lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care kitchen received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Welch’s Munchies, located at 1158 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The mobile food establishment received a one-point demerit for receiving barbecue from an unapproved source, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly stored. This is Welch’s Munchies’ first inspection.
Sept. 16
Forest Ridge Assisted Living kitchen, located at 151 Village Park in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Forest Ridge Assisted Living kitchen received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop, located at 114 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and dispositions, a half-point demerit for unapproved and improperly used food additives and a one-point demerit for not complying with specialized processes. This is The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop’s first inspection.
Ashe Developmental Day School, located at 522 Academy Street in Jefferson, received 6 demerit points. The child care establishment received a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning or disinfecting solutions and a four-point demerit for needed maintenance. Ashe Developmental Day School received a 5 and a 25 in its previous two inspections.
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Monte D Rey received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 18
Ashe County Early Learning Center, located at 406 School Avenue in West Jefferson, received 7 demerit points. The child care establishment received a five-point demerit for improperly thawing food and a two-point demerit for unapproved storage in toilet rooms. Ashe County Early Learning Center received a 2 and a 17 in its previous two inspections.
Salerno’s located at 209 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. This is Salerno’s first inspection.
Sept. 19
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for a leaky faucet. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Southern Scoops, located at 215 Long Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper stored or identified toxic substances, a one-point demerit for needed maintenance on non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper sewage and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Southern Scoops received a 95 in its previous inspection.
