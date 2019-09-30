The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food establishments are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency.
Sept. 20
A & M Concession Food Truck, located at 180 Chatty Rob Lane in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The mobile food establishment received a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. A & M Concession Food Truck received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Corner Market, located at 1462 U.S. 221 North in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not complying with specialized processes, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for insects and roaches present, a one-point demerit for non-food-contact surfaces needing maintenance and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Corner Market received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 23
KFC and Taco Bell, located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for equipment and non-food contact surfaces needing repairs and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. KFC and Taco Bell received a 95 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Rodie's Parkway Restaurant, located at 246 JW Luke Road in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for food and non-food-contact surfaces needing cleaning or maintenance, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing backflow devices, a half-point demerit for restrooms needing cleaning or maintenance, a one-point demerit for unmaintained or unclean physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting or ventilation requirements. Rodie's Parkway Restaurant received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
