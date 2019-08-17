The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency, and child care establishments are inspected twice per year.
Aug. 15
Mt. Jefferson Child Care Center, located at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson, received a final score of 14 demerit points. The child care establishment received a two-point demerit for unapproved sanitizer provided, a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water, a four-point demerit for unmaintained facilities, a two-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements and a two-point demerit for uncovered sand boxes. Mt. Jefferson Child Care Center received a 14 and an 8 in its previous two inspections.
Peoples Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Peoples Drug Store received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
