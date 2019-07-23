The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency.
July 15
Pie on the Mountain, located at 9360 Highway 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping clothes and a half-point demerit for for a dusty vent fan. Pie on the Mountain received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
