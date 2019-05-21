The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Institutional food services are inspected four times per year and restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on assigned risk frequency.
May 13
Bantam Chef, located at 401 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper use of a handsink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation, a one-point demerit for improper sanitizer use, a one-point demerit for non-food contact surfaces needing repair, a one-point demerit for required plumbing repairs, a one-point demerit for damaged facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Bantam Chef received a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Margate Kitchen, located at 540 Waugh Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a one-point demerit for a cat having access to an area used by food service. Margate Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.