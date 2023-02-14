WEST JEFFERSON — Administration at Ashe County High School will soon welcome a new member to its team. Jennifer Crisco will be helping to lead the students and staff and is excited to learn what it means to be a Husky.
Her favorite part about working in education is connecting with the community and fostering positive relationships with students, staff and stakeholders. What she looks forward to most in her new role is getting to know the students, staff and ACHS community.
“We are super excited to welcome Mrs. Jennifer Crisco to Ashe County High School,” said ACHS Principal Dustin Farmer. “She is coming to us from Clayton High School where she is currently an Assistant Principal, and a former Teacher of the Year as a Biology teacher. She is currently working on her Ed.D through North Carolina State University. We believe that Mrs. Crisco will be a great addition to the ACHS administrative staff, and will bring a wealth of knowledge in the area of curriculum and instruction.”
While continuing her education, Crisco earned her undergraduate degree in Secondary Science Education from NC State University. She began her teaching career in Wake County, North Carolina. More recently, Crisco served six years as a teacher and assistant principal in Johnston County Public Schools. During her time with JCPS, she achieved many successes and made several notable contributions.
In 2019, she was recognized by the Clayton Chamber of Commerce for her performance and dedication in the classroom. Crisco presented at North Carolina Technology Education Society (NCTIES) in 2019 and served as co-chair for the Student Intervention Team (SIT) at CHS where she most recently served as an assistant principal. While serving as an assistant principal, she oversaw Beginning Teachers, Professional Development and data drives for EOC courses designed to implement student growth and proficiency. In Fall 2021, she established the most successful Evening Academy program in the district, with over 1,790 students in attendance.
As a lifelong learner, she graduated with her MSA from NCSU in May of 2021 and completed her principal residency at CHS during the 2020-2021 school year.
During her youth, she worked as a counselor for the YMCA. She has always enjoyed working with kids and young adults.
“My career in education has allowed me to pursue my passion for working with students and helping others,” Crisco said.
She is a native North Carolinian who grew up in a small town outside Charlotte. When she was a child, her family spent a lot of time in the North Carolina mountains.
“I have many fond memories of hiking, traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway, and visiting Grandfather Mountain and Tweetsie Railroad,” Crisco said.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family fishing, hiking or relaxing beside a fire pit.
What she anticipates as being the greatest challenge in her new role is being new to the area, learning the culture and getting to know the community. However, she has a plan to navigate this challenge.
“I plan to get out in the community as much as possible and attend band and choir performances, sporting events, local festivals and community gatherings,” Crisco said.
