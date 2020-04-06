Due to hazardous forest fire conditions, all burning permits in Ashe County have been canceled and all open burning has been banned in Ashe until further notice.
The burning ban and the cancelation of burning permits issued by the North Carolina Forest Service became effective as of 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, and included 32 counties in North Carolina. In addition to Ashe County, all of the North Carolina counties that surround it (Wilkes, Watauga and Alleghany) are included in the ban.
In addition to the above state-issued burn ban, Ashe County Fire Marshal Jonathan Stansberry issued an additional local ban that limits any burning to only cooking or small recreational fires. These fires should be no less than 15 feet from any structure or combustible materials. This local ban, like the N.C. Forest Service ban, is in place until further notice.
“During the COVID-19 crisis we are asking citizens to adhere to both the NC Forest Service’s open burning ban and our local ban,” Stansberry said. “We also ask that any cooking or recreational fire be kept small and constantly monitored.”
“We understand that the weather is finally warm and everybody is trying to keep busy at home with yard work, so there’s a temptation to burn brush,” Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb added. “This past weekend, you could smell the brush fires in the air around Ashe. That’s a dangerous smell right now. It is just too dangerous a time to burn and this is also a time when we need all of our emergency services and first responders focused on public health.”
