JEFFERSON - Ashe County is pleased to announce a funding opportunity aimed to reduce overdose deaths, emergency department visits for overdose, and illicit opioid involvement.
As part of the Opioid Settlement funds awarded to Ashe County, eligible organizations are invited to submit a proposal to implement evidence-based, high-impact strategies to address the opioid epidemic in Ashe County.
As a result of the Opioid Settlement announced in July 2021, funds were awarded to North Carolina and counties/municipalities to bring resources to communities harmed by the opioid epidemic. Ashe County government is set to receive $2,181,261 over an 18-year period. In November 2022, Ashe County agencies and partners initiated a Results-Based Accountability (RBA) action planning process in which focus areas were determined in which focus areas were highlighted. In March 2023, the Ashe County Commissioners approved the utilization of $225,000 to fund projects based on strategies included in the agreement with the state.
These requests will be accepted and funded as they align with the requirements included in the Request for Proposals grant application and available funding.
Funding requests will be reviewed by a grant review committee and will include representation from the community with lived experience in substance use, public health, and Ashe County Commissioners. Funding recommendations will be shared by AppHealthCare on behalf of the review committee and be determined by the Ashe County Board of Commissioners.
Interested organizations are invited to participate in an informational webinar on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Written questions should be emailed to grants@apphealth.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24. All proposals are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
