The Ashe County High School JROTC Raider Team took first place overall in the Army JROTC 4th Brigade Northwest Region Co-ed Division. Pictured here are Lieutenant Colonel and instructor David Hollis, Raider Team Commander Noah Noblett, Jezik Martin, Mason Armentrout, Isaac Pennington, Dean Gibbs, Evie Pyles, Zoey Lemly and Ryder Phipps.
Photo submitted
Ashe County took first place in the team fitness challenge.
Photo submitted
Ashe County finished first overall in four competitions.
NEWTON — The Ashe County High School JROTC Raider team traveled to Fred T. Foard High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, and ended up taking first place overall in the Army JROTC 4th Brigade Northwest Region Co-ed Division.
Lieutenant Colonel and instructor David Hollis said that the Raider team, which consists of nine cadets, practice at 6:30 a.m. five days a week at the high school during the fall semester. The Ashe County JROTC Raider team is made up of Commander Noah Noblett, Jezik Martin, Mason Armentrout, Isaac Pennington, Dean Gibbs, Evie Pyles, Zoey Lemly and Ryder Phipps.
Each competition is broken down into team events. Ashe County finished first in the truck pull, first place in the rope bridge, first place in the team fitness challenge, first place in the 5K run and second place in the litter carry.
According to LTC Hollis, by winning the regional event, the Ashe County JROTC Raiders will now their sights on the Army JROTC Fourth Brigade Best of the Best Raider Competition that will be happening in the spring of 2023. Time and place for the competition will be announced at a later date.
