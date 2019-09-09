CRUMPLER — The Ashe County Landfill will be closed for the replacement of scales Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, according to a notice from Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley.
Interim County Manager Adam Stumb said during the regular meeting of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 3, that the replacement of the scales represents a $50,000 improvement at the landfill. The current scales have been in use for more than 30 years, Stumb said.
“They’re due for replacement,” Stumb said. “Scott and I and others talked about ways to not close the landfill, but we don’t see away around that.”
He noted that convenience centers around the county will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.