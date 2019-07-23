JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Planning Board held a 14-minute meeting in the Ashe County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
All five members of the planning board, chaired by Priscilla Cox, were present to unanimously approve preliminary plat work on Meadowbrook Subdivision, as presented by Randy Rhodes.
According to Rhodes, the four-lot subdivision will be across from Bald Mountain Baptist Church on Bald Mountain Road, west of West Jefferson.
Acting Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb, serving the planning board in his capacity as Ashe County Planner, said the plat looked good, and the plans were pretty straightforward.
Also during the Ashe County Planning Board’s July 18 meeting, Stumb updated the board on old business.
Two filings have been made in the Ashe County v. Ashe County Planning Board asphalt plant litigation, one of which was Ashe County Attorney John Kilby’s petition for appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court, as previously reported by Ashe Post & Times, and the second was an argument against the county’s petition for appeal, Stumb said.
Stumb said there might be an application for a new cell phone tower soon, out on ridge of Wiley Gamble Road, heading toward the Ashe County Landfill, close to another tower. The board responded by discussing how many areas in the county are cell phone reception dead-zones.
The meeting adjourned at 5:44 p.m. The Ashe County Planning Board is scheduled to meet once monthly, at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
