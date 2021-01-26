JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Planning Board held a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
There were no public comments during the meeting.
The only item on the agenda to discuss under “New Business” was the consideration of a preliminary plat for Phase 2 of Fairway Heights.
The already existing Fairway Heights is a townhome community that overlooks holes 1,2,3,10 and 11 at the golf course.
Presenting to the board was Philip Shepherd, one of the owners at Mountain Aire Golf Club.
The intent is to extend both rows of townhomes in the new development of Fairway Heights into the discussed plat of property. The plan is to begin Building 10, which will be the first unit constructed, on previously platted land. Building 11 will be the first unit to be constructed on the new piece of property.
All of the units will be sold and details about the septic systems for each unit is still to be determined because there is no way to predetermine where they will be approved on each unit.
According to Shepherd, the current water system that is in place will have enough capacity to serve these new units.
The board voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat as presented for Fairway Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.