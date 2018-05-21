JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Planning Board is seeking input on county development ordinances and how they impact development, public safety, flooding and the New River.
The meeting will be Thursday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m., in the Ashe County Courthouse, third floor small courtroom.
Prior to the meeting, staff and board members will be on hand to answer any questions that you might have. Copies of current ordinances will be available as well as flood maps.
“In the last few years Ashe County has experienced growth in development of new homes, camper sites and continued gains in tourism related industries,” Planning Director Adam Stumb said in a statement. “Much of this growth is because of the mountains, cool climate and the New River.”
While the New River is a natural asset that draws canoers and tubers in the summer months, it to can cause damage to structures and property in low areas prone to flooding.
Much of the area around the New River and its tributaries are located inside the special flood hazard area which include the 500 year flood zone, the 100 year flood zone and also the floodway.
Ashe County attempts to mitigate development in the special flood hazard area, encouraging property owners to build out of the 100 year floodplain or to build up at a safe elevation. This keeps homeowners safer during flooding events and allows them to avoid paying costly flood insurance or receive a better insurance premium from the National Flood Insurance Program, according to Stumb.
While Ashe County has not experienced a catastrophic flooding event recently, continued flooding nationwide has caused additional stress on the NFIP.
According to Stumb, flood insurance rates have increased nationwide to cover a $24 Billion debt at the NFIP which predated both hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Houston and Florida.
The county currently has two development ordinances that impose different requirements on development inside the floodplain. The subdivision ordinance currently requires new lots to have a minimum of 1⁄2 acre of land outside of the floodplain. The flood damage prevention ordinance requires all new homes to be elevated to a minimum of four feet above base flood elevation. These requirements are put in place to protect life and property but do impose some additional cost to building a home.
In reviewing the county’s ordinances, the planning board would like the input and experiences from realtors, builders and those that are passionate about the river. The board hopes to address specific questions about development in the floodplain, such as: “How do our ordinances affect the building process?” “Is having to buy flood insurance a hindrance to buying or selling a house?” “What does the future of the New River look like?”
