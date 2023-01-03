JEFFERSON — For over 15 years now, Scott Cronk has called the High Country home and has become one of the most well-respected realtors in the area. His hard work and dedication led to his selection as the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the High Country Association of Realtors.
Cronk, who is a realtor at Mountainscape Realty in Jefferson, has been a member of the High Country Association of Realtors and High Country MLS since 2006. During his time in Ashe County, Cronk has served on the MLS Board of Directors and served as President of the High Country MLS in 2014.
In addition to helping home buyers find the perfect piece of property that fits their dreams, Cronk spends his time mentoring new realtors and also provides real estate tips and updates weekly on a radio show at 580 WKSK in West Jefferson.
Joe Chamberlain, owner of Mountainscape Realty and current High Country MLS President, was happy to see an Ashe County realtor win this award, and even happier that it was someone in his office.
“Scott has been a top agent at my firm since he joined Mountainscape in January of 2015. He has been a great role model for our younger agents and exemplifies what consumers should expect from a realtor. He is a proven leader who continuously steps up to the plate when needed in both his personal and professional career. I am happy that he is being recognized by his colleagues this year for his many accomplishments,” Chamberlain said.
Outside of his real estate work, Cronk has found several ways to serve the Ashe County community. He is a member of the Ashe County Wildlife Club and previously served as the Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Brutal cycling race. Cronk also spent time coaching youth soccer, volunteering with Boy Scouts of America, serving as a member of the Rotary Club and helping his church youth group as part of the Appalachian Service Project.
Cronk and his wife Leeann have two children, Aaron and Mahaley, both of whom graduated from Ashe County High School.
Some of the criteria used for Cronk and others that were considered for the 2022 Realtor of the Year Award included each person’s high principles of integrity, adherence to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, and furtherance of the principles of good real estate practice among brokers, agents, and the general public. Civic activity was also an important consideration for the award. That included local, state, and national level participation in civic and service clubs, charitable activities, political commissions or fraternal or religious groups. Business accomplishments such as public recognition of business conduct, service to clients, imaginative and creative advertising programs, rehabilitation work and land utilization were considered and finally the amount of local association/board activity was taken into consideration, including local offices held and committee work, special assignments, seminar activity and educational work, membership, and offices held in local chapters of NAR’s affiliated institutes, societies, and councils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.