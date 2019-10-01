LANSING — The Ashe County Republican Party held its Lincoln-Reagan Cookout Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the barn in Lansing Creeper Trail Park. The cookout also was the spot for the organization’s monthly meeting.
According to party chairman Jonathan Jordan, the decision to hold the meeting was because many party members would be in attendance.
A guest speaker at the event was the Hon. April Wood, who spoke about the upcoming elections for judges in North Carolina. Wood spoke to those in attendance about how her and other judges have been working together to support the election of more conservative judges in the state as there is currently a 7-1 majority of democrats.
Wood spoke specifically about judges Mark Davis and Cheri Beasley, both democratic judges whose seats will be up in 2020. Conservative justice Paul Newby will also be up for election, with Wood proclaiming her support for him and asking others to do the same.
Ashe County Commissioner Paula Perry also spoke at the meeting, describing the Commissioners’ recent trip to Ashe County Airport and meeting with the Ashe County School Board.
With all business looked over, and the food gone, Jordan and the rest of the party adjourned the meeting at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will be Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Sweet & Savory in West Jefferson.
