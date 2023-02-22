JEFFERSON - Ashe County Schools will soon welcome a new maintenance director to its leadership team. Anthony Leek will assume the role following the retirement of current maintenance and facilities director Jerry Baker.
“Anthony Leek brings a wealth of experience to Ashe County schools from the maintenance and construction industry,” said Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox. “Alongside this experience, Mr. Leek’s attention to detail, focus on safety, and breadth of knowledge in building maintenance made him stand out among a strong field of candidates.”
Leek has worked in the building construction industry for more than 30 years. During this time, he has built homes and additions and completed many kitchen and bathroom renovations. In addition, he worked as a superintendent for Vannoy Construction. While employed with Vannoy Construction, he worked on several school projects and completed renovations and additions to Ashe Memorial Hospital. Most recently, Mr. Leek has provided subcontract maintenance services for Skyline Telephone Company.
When asked what inspired his career path, he said it was one of his own teachers.
“I had a great and very memorable high school carpentry teacher, Wayland Cox, who taught me the basics and encouraged me to become a carpenter,” Leek said.
His favorite part of his career has always been the people he has met along the way. He shared that looking back, those friendships are the highlights for him.
Learning the complexities of an ever-growing Ashe County school system and how he can help make it better is what Leek anticipates will be the greatest challenge in his new role.
He shared that God has blessed him in being a husband, father of four and a grandfather. In his spare time he enjoys blacksmithing and shooting at traditional archery contests.
“I have much to learn about my new role with Ashe County Schools and I am very excited to get started,” Leek said. “I enter this job thankful, knowing that there is a dedicated and talented team already in place.”
His favorite quote is one he made up himself years ago, which he always will follow, “I will make mistakes because I am human, I will never make them purposely to cut corners.”
