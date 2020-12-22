JEFFERSON — A special meeting was held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 between members of the Ashe County Board of Education, Ashe County Board of Commissioners and architect Larry Greene.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the proposed plans for the new middle school. Arrangements for this meeting were made following the BOE meeting on Dec. 7, where several members of the board expressed an interest in holding such a meeting in an effort to be “on the same page.”
To comply with the state regulations governing the number of persons allowed to gather indoors due to COVID-19, the meeting was available for those interested to view via Zoom Communications.
Present during the meeting and contributing to the more than two-hour discussion were BOC Vice Chair William Sands, Commissioner Chuck Olive, Commissioner Jonathan Jordan, BOE Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, BOE Chair Josh Roten, BOE members Polly Jones, Dr. Kimberly Simmons and Keith McClure, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, BOC Chair Todd McNeill, Greene and ACMS Principal Dustin Farmer.
Several members of both boards presented questions to Greene during the discussion.
Simmons asked Greene what made the property so appealing, despite the fact that it contains significant wetlands which cannot be built upon. She also addressed the change from a one-story building to a two-story building, despite the fact that a one-story building would be deemed as safer for students.
“I’m just hearing problems with this piece of property, so what was the appeal here,” Simmons asked.
Greene answered by saying that the central location of the property was where most of the appeal stemmed from as well as the access to utilities including Town of Jefferson water and sewage.
Jones also responded, adding that the property was as central as they could get with 40 acres of land. This minimum of 40 usable acres is regulated by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
“We looked at other places and there is just no other places to put it,” Jones said.
The site is located off of N.C. 88 near the new AEV plant at 101 Gates Lane in Jefferson.
Roten posed questions about the proposed mapping for athletic fields at the site.
“What input was collected to get these arranged on the fields on this map,” Roten asked.
Greene said there was input from the athletic staff and they were “pretty much satisfied” with the layout. He added that he feels good about the orientation of the mapped athletic fields.
Eldreth inquired about the anticipated schedule for the completion of the school.
“The way I see it now, from what you said, that we might expect it to be built somewhere mid-March or April in 2023,” Eldreth said.
She added that the land was purchased in 2017 and it is almost 2021, which she is concerned about.
Greene shared his timeline which is to begin construction in July 2021 and conclude it by the early part of 2023.
Roten asked about security features in the new school and if Greene plans to reach out to other school systems who are building new facilities about their security measures.
Greene answered by saying that his electrical and engineering teams will be handling that portion of the work.
Cox added that Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell also provided recent input about the layout and design of the proposed construction plan with regard to security.
Another concern addressed during the meeting is what hurdles, including weather, may hinder or delay construction.
Greene said the only concerns would be weather and if the project were to go over budget and they have to cut anything from the design.
McNeill added that if bids come back more than the $40 million dollars discussed, which is very likely due to the current square footage prices of school projects, they would have to reconvene and have another conversation. This process would tack on more time and cause initial construction to be pushed back closer to winter and weather could very well be a concern.
The next point of discussion was the expansion of the WCC Ashe Campus, which was built under a Construction Management at Risk delivery method and was both under budget and on-schedule. Eldreth voiced another concern about the rising cost of building materials, saying that she completed research and there is a projected increase of 4 percent in the next year on building costs.
“Would it not be a good idea to revisit the CMR plan, where we know exactly how much money we are talking about and I think it might shorten the construction time because the bid process seems to be not as long,” Eldreth asked.
McNeill presented some data, saying that the 2020 average price per foot for a school building in NC is $254 per square foot. He added that County Manager Adam Stumb gathered this information from Mecklenburg and Wake county, so the cost in Ashe would be lower, but cost will still be a concern.
“We are at a place where moving forward, some of those costs are just construction itself not so much the preparation,” Cox said.
Another topic of concern was traffic and whether or not the Department of Transportation has been contacted to complete road improvements on Northwest Drive and the entrance to N.C. 88.
“If there some way to get over into Old 16 there, it is not that far. It would really help the traffic situation,” Sands said.
He added that a second entrance and exit would be beneficial for general traffic flow as well as emergency situations.
Simmons added that traffic flow is a great concern for the Jefferson community.
McNeill said that the BOC can assist with getting in contact with DOT.
“We talked to DOT from the very beginning and because AEV hours are different from school hours, they considered that would not be a problem with the traffic going in and out there. And they absolutely did not recommend us coming out on Old 16,” Jones said.
According to Farmer, he was consulted about both traffic flow in and out of the school for the morning and afternoon and that information is to be utilized by the DOT.
Farmer said that the first proposed plan presented to him by Greene for a one-story building contained 10 classrooms per hallway. According to Farmer, in the six years he has spent at ACMS as principal and nine years as a teacher, they have never had less than 11 teachers per grade level.
“There was a need to increase the capacity of each grade level hallway and then we have extra encore teachers that he had not accounted for,” Farmer said.
Both McNeill and Simmons asked Greene how they should respond when members of the community ask them about the delay in construction of the new middle school.
Greene said there was many variables, such as the change from a one-story building to a two-story building, which caused a loss of time.
“The preliminary design phase got stretched out a lot more, a lot longer than it would normally be,” Greene said.
Eldreth then made a motion that they go with a CMR construction method to try to expedite the timeline for construction of the new school. Simmons seconded the motion.
Jones suggested that they should find out the added cost of a CMR method before proceeding with any plans.
“I do not want one more semester of kids to miss taking advantage of a new middle school, every semester that we wait is another semester of children that did not get to take advantage of being in the new middle school,” Simmons said.
Eldreth asked the commissioners if they would be supportive of having a final project figure and support them with that figure, whatever it might be, if they go with the CMR.
“The decision is on for the board to decide whether or not they want to go with the CMR, will that speed the process along or is the timeline based on where we are currently with the plans set,” Cox asked.
Greene answered by saying the way he understands CMR is that at this point, the contractor would need to take his plans and have his subcontractors review them, make suggestions or even change them.
“I think it is going to delay the project,” Greene said. “As far as the cost goes, I think you need to realize that I’ve got several engineers, several mechanical, electrical, plumbing, landscape, architect and myself that have been working on this project for months and we have an agreement that you pay us a certain amount.”
He suggested that the boards find out exactly what it is going to cost to switch directions before voting on the issue.
“The ones that I talked to that used CMR, have used them from day one in development of the plans,” Cox said. “So they have not come in at this juncture, not to say that it is not possible because it is, it is just a matter or what type of cost we would be in it for.”
Prior to adoring, Eldreth amended her motion.
“The amendment of my motion is that we investigate on qualifications of CMR for this project and then vote on it at the next board meeting which way we would like to proceed depending on what we are able to find out about cost,” Eldreth said.
There was unanimous approval for the motion and there will be additional information and a new vote at the next BOE meeting on Jan. 11.
