JEFFERSON — Ashe County Schools hosted a virtual COVID-19 community information event on the evening of Nov. 19.
The video can be accessed by visiting the ACS Facebook page @Ashe County Public Schools.
To watch the meeting, click HERE.
Presenters during the meeting included Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Health Director at AppHealthCare Jennifer Greene, Pediatric Infectious Disease doctors at Duke University Dr. Daniel Benjamin and Dr. Kathleen McGann. Director of Technology at ACS Amy Walker and Director of Student Services Jamie Little helped with sound and technology and assisted with moderating viewer questions.
Prior to addressing the audience, Benjamin included a disclaimer stating that the information presented is the most up-to-date, data driven and evidence-based science to help school districts make important decisions regarding face-to-face instruction.
Benjamin attended medical school and completed an undergraduate degree and residency at the University of Virginia. He did a fellowship in infectious disease at Duke University and earned a doctoral degree in epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has been on faculty and practicing medicine at Duke University for about 20 years.
The ABC Science Collaborative uses a three-tiered approach with educational outreach, data to support decisions and targeted research opportunities.
According to Benjamin, physicians, nurses and staff wear masks similar to what children and adults wear in school.
“Most people are used to seeing pictures in newspapers like the New York Times or something like that, when people are basically in spacesuits taking care of COVID patients,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin said that is not the reality of most of their daily life in the hospital.
“We are wearing a mask, we are washing our hands, we are asking that the families wear masks,” Benjamin said. “And we are able to do that without transmission, and we are not getting each other sick in the hospital, we are using universal precautions.”
He added that these are the same practices being used in schools and the policies are in place to protect the most vulnerable people.
Their goal for educational outreach is to provide school administrators, teachers, staff and parents with access to real-time, data driven information about COVID-19 based on the available data from trusted sources.
They are currently working with 60 school districts and over 1,000,000 children and their families. According to Benjamin, they are looking to expand their outreach beyond North Carolina to other states including Alaska, California, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.
He shared a case study reported by the Centers for Disease control where two hair stylists infected with COVID-19 spent at least 15 minutes with 139 clients. Everyone wore face coverings in the form of cloth masks and no infections occurred.
School districts track COVID-19 by school, weekly and superintendents work with health departments to determine secondary infections.
A student who is infected with COVID-19 is considered a primary infection. If the student goes to school and infects any classmates, they will be considered secondary infections.
“That secondary infection is what we really want schools to prevent,” Benjamin said. ”There are going to be plenty of primary infections in schools because schools are simply a reflection of the community.”
Benjamin presented data concerning the transmission of COVID-19 in the first nine weeks of face-to-face instruction. There were 11 NC school districts in the ABC Science Collaborative used in the model and 10 of the districts provided data.
There are 51 NC School districts in the Collaborative but this analysis was limited to those districts that were face-to-face for all 9 weeks.
The model represented over 68,000 students and staff in the face-to-face learning environment.
According to data presented, there were 489 primary infections across the school districts with only 16 secondary infections. There were no child to adult transmissions.
Cox presented COVID-19 data for the school district through the week of Nov. 9.
According to the data presented, there was only one secondary transmission within the school district since the week of Aug. 10.
Greene kicked off her discussion with a presentation of a release by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, dated Nov. 17, regarding the COVID-19 County Alert System.
The release can be accessed on the NCDHHS website.
To view the release, click HERE.
“I acknowledge that we all have some COVID fatigue because it has been such a long journey,” Greene said. “But it is so important that we continue to utilize the power we have to embrace the prevention measures that we know make a difference.”
The three tiers used by the alert system are yellow, orange and red. Yellow defines significant community spread, orange defines substantial community spread and red defines critical community spread.
Tiers are determined by factors including case rates, percentage of positive cases and the impact on local hospitals.
As of Nov. 19, Ashe County was in the orange category.
“Even though we have COVID fatigue, it is time for us to really dig into our prevention measures,” Greene said.
She encouraged those who have not gotten a flu vaccination to do so.
“It is incredibly important that we do not have a strain on our healthcare system both from flu and from COVID,” Greene said. “We want to protect ourselves and our family and this is the time of year that we want to do that.”
She added that AppHealthCare continues to provide COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday in several community locations. Tests are provided free of charge, with both a molecular test and a rapid test available.
Those with any questions are encouraged to reach out to AppHealthCare.
There is a call center, which is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to answer any questions related to COVID-19. The number for the center is 1+ (828) 795-1970.
Those who have an interest in being tested can either call the number or schedule an appointment online through the website at www.apphealthcare.com.
When planning for the Thanksgiving holiday, Greene said to keep celebrations small and outdoors if possible. She also encouraged people to wear masks while not eating as an added safety precaution.
“We have more power than we realize and I know everyone is tired, but we can do a lot if we will just commit to these prevention measures, It will make a difference,” Greene said.
She added that it will also make a large difference in local schools and continue to support them on their journey.
“They are doing a really good job and it is hard work,” Greene said about local school districts.
After the presentations, questions received by the audience were addressed.
In closing, Benjamin and McGann thanked ACS for allowing them to join the meeting and said what a pleasure it has been to partner with the school district.
McGann said she was impressed by ACS’ ability to prevent secondary transmissions and their implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures. She also encouraged the community to get a flu vaccination this year.
“If you and your children and the staff, the teachers, could all be vaccinated against flu that is going to decrease the number of quarantines and testing that needs to be done because COVID and flu really can look very similar symptomatically,” McGann said.
Benjamin said ACS students and staff have been doing a great job during the pandemic.
“The school environment in Ashe County, up until today, we have the data that school as it relates to COVID is safe for those children and adults,” Benjamin said.
