ASHE — All Ashe County Schools will conduct remote instruction on Monday, Jan. 24.
The school system stated on Facebook the remote instruction day is due to secondary road conditions and staffing shortages.
Students and families can refer to the district procedures for remote instruction and check Remind, Canva and student email for communication from teachers on how to participate in classes.
"We are hopeful to be back in person on Tuesday, Jan. 25," the school system posted. "Thank you for your patience as we navigate the winter months and COVID-19 together."
