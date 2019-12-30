ASHE COUNTY — With a new year full of new opportunities, governmental bodies in Ashe County are looking for a transformative year in 2020.
The year will be the first with Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb in charge on a permanent basis, after he was elevated from an interim role Dec. 16, 2019. Stumb said the main goal of Ashe County’s government in 2020 will be continued growth, and keeping things moving the way they have been economically.
Part of this would be the acquisition of a 41.88 acre tract of land adjacent to Ashe Services for Aging, which would be added to the county’s burgeoning industrial park. Stumb said the property is still be assessed for what it can be, and how much it would take to get it there, and any decision on it would likely not be until after the summer.
Elsewhere, Stumb said a conclusion with the creation of a convenience center on N.C. 163 should hopefully be soon.
“We’ve got a piece of property sort-of in mind,” Stumb said. “Hopefully, if that’s the one we choose, we can close on that in the first part of the year.”
Meanwhile, work is under way on Wilkes Community College’s new building for its Ashe campus, with the $12 million expansion project expected to be completed in 2021. The new Ashe County Middle School project is also moving along, with an expected completion in 2022, Ashe Post & Times has previously reported.
2020 will also see nine candidates running for three seats on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, Paula Perry, Jonathan Jordan, Jason Krider, Wayne Osborne, Beth Sorrell, William Sands, Jerry Powers, Jim Cain Jr. and Russell Killen. Perry and Sands are both running as incumbents, while Larry Rhodes opted to not run to keep his seat on the board.
Jefferson
According to town manager Cathy Howell, Jefferson is going to a have a quiet 2020, with not a lot going on in the county seat.
Howell said the only project going on is the new Jefferson Police Department building, which should be completed within the first few weeks of 2020.
The 2019 municipal elections saw no changes on the Jefferson Board of Aldermen, with Mayor Blueford Eldreth, alderman Charles Caudill and alderman Cathy Ballou keeping their seats.
Lansing
The Town of Lansing is looking to keep moving after a 2019 full of development and progress.
The town will have two major NCDOT project on the docket, with the replacement of the N.C. 195 bridge scheduled to start in April — as previously reported by Ashe Post & Times, in addition to the Teaberry bridge, where bid letting should start in January 2020.
The new year will also see new, lower rental prices for the Creeper Trail Station barn in the Historic Lansing Creeper Trail Park. The new fees proposed included $50 for half of a day and $75 for a full-day during the week, and $75 for a half of a day and $100 for a full day on the weekends. Tables and chairs can be rented separately from the Greater Lansing Area Development at $5 and $2 each respectively.
The town will have new leadership in 2020, with Mack Powers being named mayor in the 2019 municipal elections, while aldermen Cheyenne Blevins, Tom Richardson and Jim Blevins all kept their seats.
West Jefferson
Another town with a new mayor is West Jefferson, who will be lead by Mayor Tom Hartman after eight years from Dale Baldwin. Joining him as a newcomer on the board is Alderwoman Crystal Miller, while Alderman Rusty Barr won his bid as an incumbent.
Town manager Brantley Price said the town, like most of Ashe County, is just looking to continue on its path in 2020.
“We’ll continue to work on the water and sewer stuff, continue to work on a few sidewalks,” Price said.
Included on the list of potential paving sites are sidewalks in front of the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church and over by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.