ASHE — The Ashe County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in locating a 54 year old Ashe County woman, Sandra G. Sheets.
According to the sheriff's department, Ms. Sheets was last seen on Jan. 27 on Water Tank Road in West Jefferson. Sheets is approximately 5 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. Sheets is believed to be travelling in a silver 2005 Ford Escape.
If you believe that you have seen this woman and/or the vehicle, contact the Ashe County Sheriff's Office at (336) 846-5600.
