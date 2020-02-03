JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court will be held Monday, Feb. 10, in the Ashe County Courthouse. The Hon. Eric Morgan will be presiding over the court.
Dustin G. Baker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of/selling/buying an altered gun serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and being a habitual felon.
Jessie R. Hubbard, 60, of Crumpler, is charged with murder and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
India D. Huffman, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and five counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle.
Joshua W. Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping.
Andrew C. Jackson Jr., 39, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired and 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device.
Ralph E. Smith III, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals and two counts of felony killing an animal by starvation.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
