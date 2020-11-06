EFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court is set to be held at the Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson Monday, Nov. 16, with the Hon. Richard Doughton presiding. Cases on the docket include Christopher R. Barker, Ramon Basaldua-Palacious, Ashley O. Church, Joshua W. Huffman, Andrew C. Jackson Jr., Tyler D. Lambert, Timothy G. Lemly, Lonnie L. Price, Joshua D. Reber, Scottie R. Tevepaugh and Robert B. Woodie.
Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon.
Basaldua-Palacios, 36, of Laurel Springs, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
Church, 27, of Millers Creek, is charged with four counts of larceny by an employee of at least $100,000.
Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping.
Jackson, 39, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired and 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and three counts of creating a counterfeit controlled substance.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Price, 43, of Warrensville, charged with driving while impaired, two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense, two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
Reber, 30, of Laurel Springs, is charged with four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual offense with a child.
Tevepaugh, 53, of Morganton, is charged with seven counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Woodie, 33, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
