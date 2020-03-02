JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court will be in session Monday, March 9 at the Ashe County Courthouse, with the Hon. Eric Morgan presiding over the court. Among those whose case will be seen includes Christopher R. Barker, Kevin D. Burchette and Brian D. Eller.
Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon.
Burchette, 38, of Warrensville, is charged with five counts of violating a domestic violence protection order and five counts of elevating circumstances.
Brian D. Eller, 28, of Creston, is charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, four counts of first degree sex exploit of a minor and two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
