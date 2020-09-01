JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held at the Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson Monday, Aug. 31, with the Hon. Michael Duncan presiding. Cases on the docket included Ramon Basaldua-Palacios, Jessie R. Hubbard, Joshua W. Huffman, Andrew C. Jackson Jr., Tyler D. Lambert, Timothy G. Lemly, Joshua D. Reber and Robert B. Woodie.
Basaldua-Palacios, 36, of Laurel Springs, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. Basaldua-Palacios’ case was continued to Nov. 16.
Hubbard, 61, of Crumpler, is charged murder and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Hubbard’s case was continued to Sept. 28.
Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping. Huffman’s case was continued to Sept. 28.
Jackson, 39, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired and 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device. Jackson’s case was continued to Nov. 16.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and three counts of creating a counterfeit controlled substance. Lambert’s case was continued to Nov. 16.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to Nov. 16.
Reber, 30, of Laurel Springs, is charged with four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual offense with a child. Reber’s case was continued to Nov. 16.
Woodie, 33, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a felon. Woodie’s case was continued to Nov. 16.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
