JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Monday, Feb. 10, in the Ashe County Courthouse. The Hon. Eric Morgan presided over the court.
Dustin G. Baker, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of/selling/buying an altered gun serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and being a habitual felon. Three of Baker's trafficking in methamphetamine charges were changed to attempted trafficking in methamphetamine charges, for each of which he was sentenced to 31-47 months in jail. For the selling methamphetamine charge, Baker was sentenced to 24-38 months in jail. All other charges were dismissed.
Jessie R. Hubbard, 60, of Crumpler, is charged with murder and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Hubbard's case was continued to May 18.
Joshua W. Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping. Huffman's case was continued to May 18.
Andrew C. Jackson Jr., 39, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired and 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device. Jackson's case was continued to May 18.
Joshua D. Reber, 30, of Laurel Springs, is charged with four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual offense with a child. Reber’s case was continued to May 18.
Ralph E. Smith III, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals and two counts of felony killing an animal by starvation. Smith's case was continued to Aug. 10.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
