JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Monday, Sept. 23, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Anthony S. Anderson, Christopher R. Barker, Melaine S. Dale and Joshua W. Huffman. The Hon. Michael Duncan presided over the court.
Anderson, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering, two counts of first degree trespass/remain, possession of burglary tools and habitual larceny. For the habitual larceny charge, Anderson was sentenced to 15 to 27 months in jail, with credit for time already served. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon. Barker’s case was continued to Nov. 2.
Dale, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. For one of the trafficking opium or heroin charges, Dale was sentenced to 29 to 47 months in jail with 36 months of supervised probation, for one of the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance charges, Dale was sentenced to four to 14 months in jail with 18 months supervised probation and for one of the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance charges, Dale was sentenced to another four to 14 months in jail with 18 months supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Joshua W. Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping. Huffman’s case was continued to Oct. 30.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.