JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Monday, March 9, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Christopher R. Barker, Kevin D. Burchette, Brian D. Eller and Christopher L. Horne. The Hon. Eric Morgan presided over the court.
Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon. Barker’s case was continued to May 18.
Burchette, 38, of Warrensville, is charged with five counts of violating a domestic violence protection order and five counts of elevating circumstances. Burchette’s case was continued to May 18.
Brian D. Eller, 28, of Creston, is charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, four counts of first degree sex exploit of a minor and two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult. Eller’s case was continued to May 18.
Horne, 44, of Lansing, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, unsafe passing yellow line, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. For the fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle charge, Horne was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail, suspended for 30 months while he is on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
