JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Monday, Aug. 25, at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Dustin G. Baker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of/selling/buying an altered gun serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and being a habitual felon. Baker’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Christopher R. Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon. Barker’s case was continued to Sept. 23.
Brian D. Eller, 28, of Creston, is charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and four counts of first degree sex exploit of a minor. Eller’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
India D. Huffman, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and five counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. Huffman’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Joshua W. Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping. Huffman’s case was continued to Sept. 23.
Andrew C. Jackson Jr., 39, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired and 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device. Jackson’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Joshua D. Reber, 30, of Laurel Springs, is charged with four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual offense with a child. Reber’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.