JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Monday, May 20, at the Ashe County Courthouse for the first time since March 11. The Hon. Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Rockingham County presided over the court.
Dustin G. Baker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of/selling/buying an altered gun serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and being a habitual felon. Baker’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
David P. Bartolini, 71, of Creston, is charged with four counts of second degree sexually exploiting a minor. Bartolini’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Garry F. Burns, 60, of Lansing, is charged with four counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, felony possession of stolen goods or property, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Burns’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Jerry D. Carpenter, 45, of Taylorsville, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and being a habitual felon. Carpenter’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Brian K. Dishman, 31, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Dishman’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Charles A. Dishman, 36, of Crumpler, is charged with felony breaking and/or entering, two counts of larceny after breaking/entering, safecracking, second degree burglary and possession of stolen goods. Dishman’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Jessie R. Hubbard, 60, of Creston, is charged with murder and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Hubbard’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
India D. Huffman, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and five counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. Huffman’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Joshua W. Huffman, 31, of Piney Creek, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of first degree kidnapping. Huffman’s case was continued to Aug. 26, with Wilson ordering for him to receive psychiatric help.
Andrew C. Jackson Jr., 39, of Jefferson, is charged with 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device. Jackson’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
James H. Hendrix, 48, of Fleetwood, is charged with common law obstruction of justice. Hendrix’s case was continued to Aug. 26.
Several Ashe County Superior Court cases were ongoing as of presstime; this story will be updated at www.ashepostandtimes.com once developments are made available.
