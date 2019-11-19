JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Dustin G. Baker, Christopher R. Barker, Jessie R. Hubbard, India D. Huffman, Andrew C. Jackson Jr. and Lindsay E. Milam. The Hon. Michael Duncan presided over the court.
Dustin G. Baker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of/selling/buying an altered gun serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and being a habitual felon. Baker’s case was continued to Feb. 10, 2020.
Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon. Barker’s case was continued to Dec. 2.
Jessie R. Hubbard, 60, of Crumpler, is charged with murder and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Hubbard’s case was continued to Feb. 10, 2020.
India D. Huffman, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and five counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. Huffman’s case was continued to Feb. 10, 2020.
Jackson, 39, of Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired and 59 counts of secretly using or installing a photographic device. Jackson’s case was continued to Feb. 10, 2020.
Milam, 55, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods or property, providing fictitious information to an officer, being a habitual felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. For one of the breaking or entering into a motor vehicle charges, Milam was sentenced to 42-63 months in jail. All other charges were dropped or consolidated.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
