JEFFERSON — Ashe County Superior Court was held Monday, Dec. 2, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Christopher R. Barker and Ralph E. Smith III. The Hon. Richard Doughton presided over the court.
Barker, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and being a habitual felon. Barker’s case was continued to Feb. 10, 2020.
Smith III, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals and two counts of felony killing an animal by starvation. Smith’s case was continued to Feb. 10, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.