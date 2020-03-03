Check this page for unofficial Ashe County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. There are 17 precinct voting locations in Ashe.
These results are unofficial until the Ashe County Canvass at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13. These results are from Ashe County only and are not statewide results.
Precincts that have been reported: Horse Creek, North Fork, Laurel Springs, Absentee, One Stop, Pine Swamp, West Jefferson, Piney Creek, Old Fields, Obids, Helton, Elk, Clifton, New River, Jefferson.
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
County Offices
Board of Commissioners (Republican)
Osborne 1,201, Perry 1,260, Powers 1,531, Sands 1,571, Jordan 1,713, Krider 1,233
Federal Offices
U.S. President (Republican)
Trump 3,031, Walsh 82, Weld 37, No Preference 50
U.S. President (Democrat)
Patrick 0, Sanders 0, Steyer 0, Warren 0, Williamson 0, Yang 0, Bennet 0, Biden 0, Bloomberg 0, Booker 0, Buttigieg 0, Castro 0, Delaney 0, Gabbard 0, Klobuchar 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Libertarian)
Ogle 0, Richey 0, Ruff 0, Supreme 0, Vohra 0, Abramson 0, Armstrong 0, Behrman 0, Blevins 0, Faas 0, Gerhardt 0, Hil 0, Hornberger 0, Jorgensen 0, Kokesh 0, McAfee 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Constitutional)
Blankenship 0, Kraut 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Green)
Hawkins 0, No Preference 0
U.S. Senate (Republican)
Tillis 2,373, Wright 226, Holmquist 240, Hudson 204
U.S. Senate (Democrat)
Smith 372, Swenson 69, Cunningham 1,598, Fuller 55, Goel 31
U.S. House of Representatives — N.C. Fifth District (Democrat)
Brown 1,277, Hughes 490
State Offices
N.C. Governor (Republican)
Forest 2,865, Grange 263
N.C. Governor (Democrat)
Reeves 262, Cooper 1,938
N.C. Lieutenant Governor (Republican)
Ritter 0, Robinson 0, Stone 0, Wells 0, Bengel 0, Cochran 0, Ellmers 0, Gebhardt 0, Johnson 0
N.C. Lieutenant Governor (Democrat)
Thomas 0, Toole, Van Duyn 0, Beasley 0, Holley 0, Newton 0
N.C. House of Representatives District 93 (Democrat)
Russell 1,991, Doolittle 173
District Offices
N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 4 (Republican)
Shumate 1,738, Leach 1,196
