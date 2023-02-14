WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County and the town of West Jefferson entered into an interlocal agreement on Monday, Feb. 6 for the purpose of sharing all responsibilities for costs and expenses associated with the creation of trails and a trailhead for the Northern Peaks State Trail on Paddy Mountain.
“The bottom line of this agreement is that all expenses will be shared between the county and the town of West Jefferson as well as all responsibilities and liabilities, so anything that is not covered by insurance so to speak will be split 50-50 across the board,” said Jak Reeves, the town attorney for West Jefferson, at Monday’s aldermen meeting. The West Jefferson aldermen unanimously approved the agreement.
The land is approximately 152 acres that is protected by the Blue Ridge Conservancy and will be part of the Northern Peaks State Trail that will eventually connect Boone to West Jefferson from Howard Knob in downtown Boone across Three Top Mountain, Paddy Mountain and into downtown West Jefferson.
“What we have made here is truly generational change on this mountain,” said Ashe County Commissioner Todd McNeill, who also spoke briefly at the aldermen meeting. County commissioners unanimously approved the same agreement Monday morning at their meeting.
The land will be titled through the town of West Jefferson and will offer an increase to the recreational infrastructure available in the town and county. The town and county will also be responsible for the operation, maintenance and supervision of the park and park facilities. The agreement will remain in place for 90 years and will automatically renew for 10 years after that original 90-year term ends unless modified by the town and county at that time. The town or county may terminate the agreement upon a six-month notice given by either the town or the county.
Jordan Sellers, the Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator for the Blue Ridge Conservancy, said that the BRC is in the process of coming up with funding and trail designs for Paddy Mountain.
“We are pursuing a federal grant to get money to build the trails out there and we are also looking for a parks and rec trust fund grant for the infrastructure of the park which would include parking, restrooms, a pavilion picnic area and a trailhead,” Sellers said.
