ASHE COUNTY — Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens is the resting place for nearly 800 Ashe County Veterans. Each year veterans, students and volunteers make their way through the cemetery, placing sponsored wreaths and taking a moment of silence to honor the fallen.
Local Janet Barr, who owns Quiet Country Amish Furniture in downtown West Jefferson, originally presented the idea of placing wreaths at grave sites at Ashelawn to owner of Appalachian Legacy Services, LLC, Joshua Roten.
This year, both Barr and Roten did not want to put anyone in harm’s way by holding a mass gathering as they have in previous years. The plan for this year was to place wreaths at Ashelawn on Dec. 19, but the event was not held due to current regulations governing the number of persons allowed to gather. Barr also added that they did not want to put schoolchildren or veterans, who have assisted with the wreath laying in the past, at risk for exposure.
According to Barr, any sponsored orders placed for this year will carry forward for next year.
Individual families are still encouraged and welcome to place wreaths on the graves of their loved ones.
Those involved with wreaths for veterans locally would like to thank all of the Christmas tree growers for participating in and contributing to their efforts.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
